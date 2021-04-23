Morgan Stanley Buys 36,857 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.31 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CCMP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.11.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

