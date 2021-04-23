Morgan Stanley Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $73.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of EOG opened at $68.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after buying an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

