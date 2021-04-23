Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,749,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,803,299. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

