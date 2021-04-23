Morgan Stanley Purchases 38,002 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PRN stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.