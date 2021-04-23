Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 136.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

