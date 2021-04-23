Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RXEEY remained flat at $$20.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. Rexel has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

