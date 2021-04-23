Morgan Stanley Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $82.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.74.

Shares of BMRN opened at $79.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

