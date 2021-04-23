Morgan Stanley Trims Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Target Price to $11.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

EPZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $802.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,178 shares of company stock valued at $266,862. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

