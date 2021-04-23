MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.78 ($129.15).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR MOR opened at €77.94 ($91.69) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.89. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a 1-year high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.