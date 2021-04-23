MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $37.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE MP traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 17,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648,303. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.31. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

