MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $471.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.02. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $475.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

