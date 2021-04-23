Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 721,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,439. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.