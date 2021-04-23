Mysterium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $53,810.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $10.76 million and $53,810.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00018708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00092225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.94 or 0.00679977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.29 or 0.08167807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

