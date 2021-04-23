Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,806. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $636.27 million, a P/E ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $27.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.