National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

LWSCF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

