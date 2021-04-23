National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

NYSE:NBHC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 160,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

