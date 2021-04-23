National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to $92.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

