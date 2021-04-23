National Bankshares Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.25

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.25.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.76 and a 12 month high of C$13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.48%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.