National Bankshares Lowers Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$101.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

TSE NGT traded up C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,980. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$65.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.06.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

