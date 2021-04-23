National Bankshares Upgrades Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Sector Perform

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$34.00. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.65.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.37 on Friday, hitting C$42.85. 286,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,775. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$43.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.