National Express Group’s (NEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 330 ($4.31).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Express Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 335.56 ($4.38).

NEX stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 322.40 ($4.21). 1,714,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -5.57.

In other news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

