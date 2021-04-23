Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.
Shares of NYSE:NM opened at $8.29 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
