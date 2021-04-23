Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

Shares of NYSE:NM opened at $8.29 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.