Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $9.59. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 459,095 shares traded.

The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.36). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

