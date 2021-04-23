NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Announces GBX 0.39 Dividend

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NBMI opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.12) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 12 month low of GBX 75.80 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 86.60 ($1.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.67.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.