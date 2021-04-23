nCino Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,322 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In related news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $89,358,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 908,578 shares of company stock worth $65,170,042.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,305,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO opened at $69.89 on Friday. nCino has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

