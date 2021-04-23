NEST Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $71.88 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $71.88 million and $8.86 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00067466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00056072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00671893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.92 or 0.07866628 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

