Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 259,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

