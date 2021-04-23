Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.18. 129,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,707. The stock has a market cap of $223.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

