Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $600.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX opened at $508.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

