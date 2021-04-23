Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $560.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $550.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.11. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

