NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ (NRBO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $76.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.69.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

