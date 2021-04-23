Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Up 61.4% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 61.4% against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $203.76 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00272223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.08 or 0.99890519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00643257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.01050354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,730 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,983 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

