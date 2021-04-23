Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.27.

NEXA opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

