NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 10,000 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

RIOT stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 4.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

