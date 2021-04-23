NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 128 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MSCI by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $471.75 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $475.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.81 and its 200-day moving average is $413.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

