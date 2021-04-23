NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $503,000 Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total value of $1,081,642.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $133.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.