NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $588,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,346 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

