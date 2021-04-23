NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 346 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

