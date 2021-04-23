NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

NEE opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

