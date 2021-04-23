NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $73.40. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 3,721 shares traded.

The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

