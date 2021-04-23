NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $72.57 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $72.57 or 0.00145269 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $579,029.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00267473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00647969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.40 or 1.00023576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01025577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

