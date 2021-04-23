Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Shares of NJDCY stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Nidec has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $36.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nidec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

