nmcn (LON:NMCN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of nmcn (LON:NMCN) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of NMCN opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.93) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. nmcn has a one year low of GBX 161.40 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.68.

About nmcn

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

