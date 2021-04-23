Norges Bank Invests $20.25 Million in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,509,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,253,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.93% of Verra Mobility as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $377,350. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

