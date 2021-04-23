Norges Bank Invests $20.71 Million in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,000. Norges Bank owned 1.30% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $29,384,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

