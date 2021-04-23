Norges Bank Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,523,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,301,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit