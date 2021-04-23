Norges Bank Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,523,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,301,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at $632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

