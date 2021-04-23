Northern Trust Corp Purchases 62,289 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 548,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBP opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

