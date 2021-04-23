Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,160 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of OP Bancorp worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

