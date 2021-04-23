Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NPIFF has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NPIFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 6,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

