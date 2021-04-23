Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 29.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.37. 94,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,420. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

